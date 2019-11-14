WKRG Traffic Blog

Thursday, November 14

7:25 am

Mobile Police continuing to work an accident I-10 headed eastbound from Rangeline Road towards I-65 where the left-hand lane is blocked at this time. There is also a new accident involving injuries at Gunn Road and Wigfield road. No delay crossing the Bayway or Causeway right now and we still look good through Baldwin County. In Pensacola accidents I-10 Eastbound at the 31 mile marker and Pine Forest Road at Sharon Lane.Both accidents being worked by Florida Highway Patrol.

6:50 am

Mobile Police working a new fender bender on I-10 headed eastbound between Rangeline Road and I-65. Starting to see a little slow down in that area. Alabama Highway Patrol still headed up towards Citronelle at West Coy Smith Highway near Fraser Road or apparently a car left the roadway and went into a house in that particular area. Moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway. In Pensacola, Florida Highway Patrol still working two fender benders I-10 Westbound at the Four Mile Marker and I-10 Eastbound at the 31 mile marker .

6:30 am

Alabama Highway Patrol just got a call about an accident involving two vehicles and possible injuries in North Mobile County near Citronelle at West Coy Smith highway there near Fraser road. So watch for delays there. That’s the only accident really throughout Mobile County, no problems throughout Mobile going into Mobile police. On the Panhandle still accidents I-10 Westbound at the Four Mile Marker, I-10 Eastbound at the 31 mile marker and a vehicle fire from earlier in the 8000 block of Whiting Field Circle in Milton.

6:00 am

A wrecker is now on the scene trying to help out and clear that earlier accident in Mobile at Partridge Street just west of Michigan but beyond that no other trouble spots in the city. Looking good on the Bayway and Causeway. On the Panhandle, an earlier vehicle fire is under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol in the 8000 block of Whiting Field Circle. Two accidents on the interstate, one I-10 Westbound of the one mile marker the other one I-10 Eastbound at the 31 mile marker.

5:50 am

Mobile Police clearing an earlier accident on Partridge Street just west of Michigan Avenue there in Mobile. Beyond that accident, no other trouble spots through the city. Looking good coming down I-65 and no problems through West Mobile right now. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no issues and one problem spot on the Panhandle. Florida Highway Patrol headed to the scene of a reported vehicle fire there in the 8000 block of Whiting Field Circle in North Milton.

5:30 am

Mobile Police continue to work in early morning accident involving injuries at Partridge Road there just west of Michigan Avenue. Beyond that no other trouble spots in teh city. Looking good coming down I-65, no problems on the bayway or causeway. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents right now. On the Panhandle, Florida Highway Patrol headed the scene of a possible vehicle fire there in the 8000 block of Whiting Field Circle there near Whiting Field just north of Milton

5:00 am

Mobile Police starting off this early Thursday with an accident on Partridge Street just off of Michigan Avenue that involved injuries. Should be clearing soon. There was also an accident, it was a hit and run crash there on Theodore Dawes near I-10 that’s been moved off to the side of the roadway. Beyond those two trouble spots no other accidents according to Mobile Police. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. We look good crossing the Bayway and Causeway and no issues on the Panhandle