WKRG to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem

WKRG to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 will be among 171 Nexstar stations across the country that will start their daily broadcasts with the playing of the  United States National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition. 

Starting September 2, the national anthem will be played before our morning broadcasts, every day on WKRG. 

The anthem will be played by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios

This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents. 

