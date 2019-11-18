WKRG to broadcast Iron Bowl game Nov. 30

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Iron Bowl, the annual game between Alabama and Auburn that has become one of the biggest rivalries in college football, will air on WKRG at the end of the month.

The game will be played Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m.

Alabama is currently ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 while Auburn is ranked No. 16. This year’s Iron Bowl comes at a time of uncertainty for Alabama. During the Mississippi State game Saturday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his hip, requiring surgery and to be out for the rest of the season.

The Iron Bowl will be CBS’ last SEC game of the season.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories