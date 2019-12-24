WKRG presents: “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The staff at WKRG loves Christmas. Every year we produce our own version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
We hope you enjoy it!
From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!
- Video shows moment gun accidentally goes off inside Shoppes at Bel Air
- Knitting group makes Christmas sweaters for NICU babies
- Holiday travel-cast and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast
- Carnival Cruise Line updates dress code policy to ban ‘offensive’ clothing
- Check where your name falls on the “Naughty or Nice List 2018-2019”