WKRG News 5 wins two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 won two regional 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards. The station was recognized for Overall Excellence and for Social Media. The Overall Excellence award is one of the most sought-after awards in local television and comes from RTDNA, Radio Television Digital News Association.

Watch WKRG News 5’s submission video is below below.

For the second year in a row, WKRG won the social media prize too. The Excellence in Social Media Award was given to the WKRG.com Biker Dad Blog which covers the community around Gulf Coast motorcycle enthusiasts. The blog focuses of people using their passion for motorcycles to make their communities better.

Here’s the video entered for the awards:

“Everyone had a crazy 2020. But with a record tropics season and more, we had it even worse,” said WKRG News 5 News Director Chris Best who also authors the Biker Dad Blog, “we were also uniquely equipped to react due to our aggressive breaking news stance and early adoption of technology. But it’s not just about the team and the awards. It’s about serving, each other and the community.”

Since 1971, the Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise, and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.