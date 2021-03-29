WKRG News 5 wins Best Newscast, Social Media awards from Alabama Broadcasters Association

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s one of the newest newscasts in the state of Alabama and Monday it was also named the best. WKRG’s 4 p.m. broadcast, known as “The 4 on 5,” won the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award (ABBY) for best newscast.

The awards were presented virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The 4 on 5” was launched in August 2020 in the midst of that same pandemic. Anchored by Cherish Lombard, with weather and traffic from Ed Bloodsworth and Amanda Devoe, the newscast is an hour long.

WKRG News 5 also won the Abby for Social Media. This is the second award in less than a year for the WKRG News 5 Digital Team, who also won the 2020 Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for Excellence in Social Media