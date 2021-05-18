WKRG News 5 names Gene Kirkconnell as News Director

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gene Kirkconnell has been named News Director of WKRG News 5. The

announcement was made today by Jesse Grear, WKRG Vice President and General Manager.



“We were looking for the right combination of energy and experience,” said Grear. “His

perspective as a former general manager and news director in the Southeast is key, but his

enthusiasm and ideas to elevate our news product cemented our decision.”



Kirkconnell comes to WKRG News 5 from WRBL-TV in Columbus, GA, where he was the News

Director for the past two and a half years.



“Joining WKRG News 5 is a homecoming,” said Kirkconnell. “To practice journalism alongside

such accomplished team members is a professional dream-come-true. Over the years I’ve

covered news from Mobile, AL to Destin, FL, and now, to once again be able to call South

Alabama my home is a true blessing for me and my family. My roots run very deep in

communities along the Gulf Coast. I attended Robertsdale High School in Baldwin County,

where I met Vicki Comer, the woman who would become my wife of 30-plus years. Many

family members, friends and long-time colleagues live here. It’s great to be back!” he added.



Kirkconnell has a respected professional background in local television, having worked as the

News Director of WRBL-TV, WLTZ-TV, WCBD-TV, KSNW-TV, and WNCT-TV, and as the

General Manager for WVTM-TV in Birmingham, AL and WJBF-TV in Augusta, GA. He has also

received three Emmy Awards, a George Foster Peabody Award, and an Edward R. Murrow

Award.



Kirkconnell’s first day at the station will be June 1, 2021.