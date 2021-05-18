WKRG News 5 names Gene Kirkconnell as News Director

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gene Kirkconnell has been named News Director of WKRG News 5. The
announcement was made today by Jesse Grear, WKRG Vice President and General Manager.
“We were looking for the right combination of energy and experience,” said Grear. “His
perspective as a former general manager and news director in the Southeast is key, but his
enthusiasm and ideas to elevate our news product cemented our decision.”
Kirkconnell comes to WKRG News 5 from WRBL-TV in Columbus, GA, where he was the News
Director for the past two and a half years.
“Joining WKRG News 5 is a homecoming,” said Kirkconnell. “To practice journalism alongside
such accomplished team members is a professional dream-come-true. Over the years I’ve
covered news from Mobile, AL to Destin, FL, and now, to once again be able to call South
Alabama my home is a true blessing for me and my family. My roots run very deep in
communities along the Gulf Coast. I attended Robertsdale High School in Baldwin County,
where I met Vicki Comer, the woman who would become my wife of 30-plus years. Many
family members, friends and long-time colleagues live here. It’s great to be back!” he added.
Kirkconnell has a respected professional background in local television, having worked as the
News Director of WRBL-TV, WLTZ-TV, WCBD-TV, KSNW-TV, and WNCT-TV, and as the
General Manager for WVTM-TV in Birmingham, AL and WJBF-TV in Augusta, GA. He has also
received three Emmy Awards, a George Foster Peabody Award, and an Edward R. Murrow
Award.
Kirkconnell’s first day at the station will be June 1, 2021.
