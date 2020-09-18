WKRG News 5 is currently off the air for some viewers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some viewers do not currently have access to WKRG News 5. We are having technical difficulties and people using antennas and those with DirecTV and Dish are not getting a signal. We hope to have things repaired soon.
LATEST STORIES
- Charge your devices: Electrical support shelters opening
- Tropical Storm Wilfred Forms in the Eastern Atlantic
- Baldwin County Coroner: 2 confirmed dead after Hurricane Sally
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires rage on; Missouri soldier surprises his kids
- Cracker Barrel set to add these alcoholic drinks to its menus