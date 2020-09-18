WKRG News 5 is currently off the air for some viewers

Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the Eastern Atlantic. It will continue moving generally west-northwest over the next 5-days. This does not pose a foreseeable threat to the US let alone the Gulf of Mexico.

With Wilfred that means there are no more names on the 2020 list. The next storm to become a tropical storm will be given the name Alpha. We will likely see the name Alpha applied to the depression in the Gulf that will meander in the western Gulf over the next handful of days. Full details on that system below.