MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most Mardi Gras parades in Mobile were canceled due to COVID-19. That is not stopping the Mobile Porch Parade from happening, and keeping the spirit alive! In just a matter of days, there have already been 100 houses registered!

Think of it as Christmas decorations; you pile in the car and drive around to see the pretty displays. This is the same concept but with Mardi Gras decorations! All you have to do is register your house at Mobileporchparade.com and you will be added to the map that will show a route of houses that are decked out in Mardi Gras themes. The deadline is at the end of this month.