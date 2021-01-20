WKRG.com: Big topics for January 20, 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Trump issued several pardons in the final hours of his administration, but a pardon for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic” or “The Tiger King,” was not among them.

