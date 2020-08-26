MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for a job in the broadcasting industry? WKRG is sponsoring a virtual job fair in conjunction with the Alabama Broadcasters Association.
The virtual job fair will be held online from August 31 through September 4.
Learn about a variety of positions, not just in front of the camera, but positions behind the scenes as well, including engineering, sales, promotions, and more!
You can learn more about the virtual job fair by clicking here.
LATEST POSTS:
- WKRG, Alabama Broadcasters Association team up for virtual job fair
- News 5 Investigates: Disturbing video shows Daphne assisted living home employee poking, mocking dead woman’s body
- Tijuana surpasses 1,300 murders for 2020; Mexico on pace to set record
- ‘My family is essential’: Border residents, merchants endure US crackdown on non-essential travel
- Lucky Charms to sell pouches of marshmallow charms individually