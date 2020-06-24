WKRG 2020 telethon with Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama raises more than $70k, you can still donate

Donations can still be made online at bgcsouthal.org/telethonthrough Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 Our City Our Future telethon has raised more than $70,000 dollars for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama.

Austal pledged to match every dollar donated for the first $20,000. The goal for 2020 was to raise $50,000. People were able to donate by calling 833-998-2582 or going online to the Donation Page.

The money donated will be used in the form of supporting re-opening efforts of local clubs, provide virtual mentoring for kids/teens, give more training for staff, and purchasing supplies for the kids/teens.

Donations can still be made online at bgcsouthal.org/telethon.

Information about Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama:

Over the last 63 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama has grown to now sixteen locations, serving 5,000+ boys and girls ages 6 to 18 in five stand-alone Clubs, seven school-based sites, three summer-only programs and a 150-acre campground.

For more information about Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama, click here.

