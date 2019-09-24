Witches Ride coming to Bay Minette in October

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette is preparing for the annual Witches Ride happening in October. Registration has already started for the event.

The Witches Ride will be held Oct. 26th in downtown Bay Minette. The event serves as a fundraiser for the North Baldwin Animal Shelter, which is a non-profit, local no-kill shelter in Bay Minette.

The Witches Ride is approximately 3 miles on mostly level streets beginning and returning to Blackburn Park at the corner of Hoyle Avenue and First Street.

The route will take witches around Courthouse Square to Hand Avenue, 9th Street by the new Bay Minette Elementary School, Bradley Avenue by the new Bark Minette Dog Park, Norwood Avenue, White Avenue to 12th Street, back to Hand Avenue and the Square before returning to Blackburn Park.

The event will include a street dance following the ride. There is a $25 registration fee to participate in the ride. You can register for the event here.