MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A blast of colder air moving in Monday night will allow some light rain to change over to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle.

THE SETUP

A large-scale trough in the upper atmosphere will continue to dig south out of the Central U.S. bringing unseasonably cold air to the Eastern U.S. this week. A relatively weak weather system will round this trough a bring precipitation to the Southeast U.S. Monday into Tuesday. WINTER STORM ALERTS have been posted for parts of Central and Northern Alabama and Mississippi where snow is expected to fall, along with areas of sleet.



GULF COAST MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY

Light precipitation is expected to being around 10 PM Monday evening and continue through 9-10 AM Tuesday morning. Colder air near the surface with some warmer air sitting above will create a setup for light freezing rain or freezing drizzle mainly along and west of I-65. Temperatures for communities east of I-65 will likely stay above freezing keeping any precipitation in the form of light, cold rain.

Overall ice accumulations will be light totaling less than a tenth of an inch. The overall impacts from this event will be minor with glazing possible over bridges and overpasses creating slick spots. Although power outages of unlikely, they cannot be entirely ruled out.

WHAT TO DO