Winter weather: What to look out for on the roads

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a statement asking citizens to stay off roadways unless absolutely necessary due to Winter weather. Temperatures are expected to remain low through Tuesday morning which could cause problems for people needing to get up early and drive into work.

Wet roads and falling temperatures can make for potentially hazardous, icy conditions. Amanda DeVoe said, “No matter what type of vehicle you have, whether it’s an SUV or even a smaller vehicle, your tires are no match for black ice.”

Amanda tracks traffic for the Gulf Coast, so we asked her what drivers should be aware of when it comes to black ice. She said, “It’s really hard to see. Even, especially when it’s late at night, or early mornings when the sun is not out, so the best thing to do is to just assume that it’s out there.”

Driving conditions will be different across the WKRG News 5 area. Mobile County Emergency Management expects the worst icing to be west of I-65.

Amanda said, “Like Moffett Road, even to Tillman’s Corner area, Government Boulevard is the main point.”

Overpasses may be a problem. Sub-freezing air can flow over and under bridges, freezing them before roadways, But our team says the Bayway should be just fine.

Amanda said, “The water acts as a blanket, so what it’s doing is it’s protecting the roadways from seeing any type of black ice.”

Beyond overpasses, Amanda said low-lying areas could see problems. She said, “Those intersections that have that poor drainage, or are prone to flooding because that is where you’re probably going to experience that black ice.”