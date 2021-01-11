Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) A winter storm is coating parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with snow on Sunday and into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Houston says as many as 6 inches of snow fell across southern parts of the state on Sunday. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow was forecast into Monday for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Authorities have asked residents to stay off the roads if possible. More than two dozen government offices in Louisiana are expected to be closed Monday. Some school districts in Mississippi planned to be closed, delayed or scheduled for virtual learning only.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories