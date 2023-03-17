MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Get the jackets ready! Unseasonably cold air will surge into the region for the final weekend of winter.

A cold front will continue to move south and east of the Gulf Coast. In its wake, a deep upper-level trough will dig into the southern states. This will bring in a colder-than-normal air mass for the weekend and early next week.

Saturday

Steady winds out of the north at 10-20 mph will continue to pump in the cold air from the north. Mostly cloudy skies, and an occasional afternoon shower will prevent significant warming. Morning lows will start in the lower and middle 40s with wind chills in the lower and middle 30s. Highs will only manage to reach the lower and middle 50s.

Saturday Night / Sunday Morning

Although we will see a bit more sunshine for Sunday, the temperatures will remain chilly. There will be enough wind to drive morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Winds will begin to relax for Monday morning.

Sunday Night / Monday Morning

With a nearly calm wind Sunday night/Monday morning, temperatures will likely drop to their coldest over this stretch. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s inland to the lower and middle 30s at the coast. These freezing temperatures will approach record territory. Cold-sensitive plants will need to be covered up Sunday night.