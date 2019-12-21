Winter begins Saturday at 10:19 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For those along the Gulf Coast that are partial to longer days and shorter nights, good news! The daylight hours will increase after Saturday.

The winter solstice is an instantaneous moment in time when the Earth’s 23.5° axial tilt is farthest away from our sun. That moment, which occurs at 10:19 PM CT, will mark the official start or Winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The Southern Hemisphere will start it’s astronomical Summer.

Saturday will also produce the shortest amount of daylight hours. The sun will rise at 6:46 AM with a sunset coming at 4:55 PM. That is a total of 10 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. As we move through January and February, the amount of daylight will get larger all the way through the vernal equinox (March 19 at 10:50 PM) and up to the summer solstice (June 20 at 4:44 PM).