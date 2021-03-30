Winn Dixie stores in Mobile, Baldwin counties now offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(WKRG) — Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Mobile County and Baldwin County are now offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

For the most updated list of who is eligible for the vaccine, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov. All qualified individuals are encouraged to visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to conveniently schedule appointments online, as available. The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Mobile County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 473: 9082 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575

Winn-Dixie Store No. 549: 740 N. Schillinger Rd., Mobile, AL 36608

Winn-Dixie Store No. 590: 6300 Grelot Rd., Mobile, AL 36609

Winn-Dixie Store No. 591: 9948 Airport Rd., Mobile, AL 36608

Winn-Dixie Store No. 1333: 1550 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604

Baldwin County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 570: 1235 S. McKenzie St., Foley, AL 36535

Winn-Dixie Store No. 599: 187 Baldwin Square, Fairhope, AL 36532