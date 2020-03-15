WETUMPKA, Ala. (WKRG) – Wind Creek will close all of its properties Sunday at 6 a.m. for a 24 hour deep cleaning after a visitor who stayed at Wind Creek Resort in Wetumpka last month tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All properties will reopen Monday at 6 a.m and will follow the “social distancing” practice.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Man holds a “Will work for toilet paper” sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns in Bay Minette
- Alabama presumptive coronavirus cases rises to 12
- Wind Creek closing voluntarily for 24 hours after patron tests positive for coronavirus
- At least three people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County
- Baldwin County Commission declares local state of emergency