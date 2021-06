Wimbledon returns after 2020 COVID cancellation

A view of the empty No.1 Court, with its new roof, ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Simon Bruty/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) Wimbledon is back and ready to start after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams are among those scheduled to play Monday.

The sky is gray and rain is in the forecast. Spectators are allowed at 50% capacity around the All England Club. That will go up to 100% for the singles finals on July 10 and 11.

While those are signs of a return to normalcy, a reminder that the coronavirus is still an issue came on the eve of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The only seeded woman from Britain, 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Johanna Konta, had to pull out of the draw Sunday night because a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

Konta was in close contact with the person and must self-isolate for 10 days.

All players and their team members are staying at a designated hotel in London in what the All England Club is calling a “minimized risk environment.”

