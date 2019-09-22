Wilmer teenager lucky to survive serious crash caught on camera

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The seconds that led up to this crash will be with Adreanna Weaver for the rest of her life.

“As soon as I came over the hill, I realized she was swerving into my lane and I knew it was fixin’ to happen, but there was nothing I could do to avoid it,” Weaver said. “I tried to stop it, but there was nothing I could do to stop it. It’s weird, I knew it was going to happen, but there was nowhere I could go.”

The crash was caught on camera by a Mexican restaurant in Semmes. It happened early in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 12. State Troopers charged 29-year-old Brittany Wood with driving under the influence of a controlled substance early that morning.

“I don’t see how you can make the choice to drive impaired and make an irrational decision like that,” said Adreanna Weaver’s mother Amannda Garner. Garner adds they’ve always heard about crashes with impaired drivers happening to other people but never thought it would happen to them.

“If you’re going to drink or drive or be under the influence of drugs, call for a ride get someone else to take you home or walk where you’re going,” Garner said.

A last-second turn probably saved the teen’s life.

“My child’s very fortunate, had she seen the girl coming towards her and corrected her driving she probably wouldn’t be here right now,” Garner said. Adreanna Weaver says she’s lucky to escape the crash with no major injuries but is still dealing with pain from the crash.