William, Harry issue statement amid UK royal family rift

FILE – In this Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 file photo Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London after their recent stay in Canada. In a stunning declaration, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.” A statement issued by the couple Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 also said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) – Princes William and Harry have issued a statement challenging the accuracy of a newspaper report describing a severe strain on the relationship between the two brothers.

Monday’s statement says that for brothers “who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The statement comes as Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet Prince Harry face to face for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles.

