William F. Green State Veterans Home to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 7

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — William F. Green State Veterans Home will be one of Alabama’s four state veterans homes to receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The vaccine will be distributed to about 468 residents and 850 staff members.

The first immunizations of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to residents and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City on Tuesday. Vaccinations will continue over the next two-weeks for the following homes:

Floyd E. ‘Tut’ Fann State Veterans Home, Dec. 31

William F. Green State Veterans Home, Jan. 7

Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home, Jan. 11

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Alabama are vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in cooperation with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. The health care provider for the state veterans homes, Health Management Resources of Alabama, INC., has partnered with Walgreens to administer the Pfizer vaccine in two doses. Those two doses will be administered three weeks apart.

According to the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine’s side effect profile shows that some recipients had pain at the site of injection, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills. The side effects were more noticeable with the second dose than the first dose and were reported to resolve over one to two days. In clinical trials, CDC reports the vaccine appeared to have high effectiveness.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is tracking immunizations by provider enrollment, mapping of locations of vaccination services, monitoring performance of the Alabama Immunization Information System, Immunization Patient Registry with Integrated Technology (ImmPRINT), and tracking of vaccine ordering and distribution.

LATEST STORIES