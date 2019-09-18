Wild Greg’s hosting ‘Micro Wrestling’ event Wednesday night

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Micro Wrestling Federation event will be held tonight at Wild Greg’s Saloon in downtown Pensacola.

The micro wrestlers, all under 5 feet tall, will perform a WWE-style show at the bar located at 22 Palafox Place.

It starts at 8 p.m.

The Micro Wrestling Federation website says the organization was founded in 2000 and is the longest-running organization within the “Little Person wrestling industry.”

The website says the group performs coast to coast, racking up more than 200 shows a year. It also performs four shows a week at its 300-seat “mini arena” in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Tickets cost $20 at the door. Ringside seats cost $40.

WKRG will be there and bring you full coverage later tonight.

The Micro Wrestling Federation returns to Wild Greg’s this Wednesday! Do not miss this micro action.

Posted by Wild Greg's Saloon Pensacola on Sunday, September 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories