Wild Greg’s hosting ‘Micro Wrestling’ event Wednesday night

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Micro Wrestling Federation event will be held tonight at Wild Greg’s Saloon in downtown Pensacola.

The micro wrestlers, all under 5 feet tall, will perform a WWE-style show at the bar located at 22 Palafox Place.

It starts at 8 p.m.

The Micro Wrestling Federation website says the organization was founded in 2000 and is the longest-running organization within the “Little Person wrestling industry.”

The website says the group performs coast to coast, racking up more than 200 shows a year. It also performs four shows a week at its 300-seat “mini arena” in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Tickets cost $20 at the door. Ringside seats cost $40.

WKRG will be there and bring you full coverage later tonight.