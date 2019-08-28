Wife and child of Montgomery Biscuits Pitcher killed in Virginia triple murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG & WFLA) — The pitcher of the Montgomery Biscuits, Blake Bivens, lost his wife and child in a triple murder in Virginia.

Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens wife and child are among three killed according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan reports police in Virginia have charged Bivens’ wife’s brother with first-degree homicide.

Just an awful tragedy: The wife and child of Blake Bivens, a Double-A pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, were among three people killed in rural Virginia on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Police have charged Bivens' wife's brother with first-degree homicide. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 28, 2019

Montgomery Biscuits abruptly canceled Tuesday night’s game.

The team sent out a social media announcement that provided limited details other than that it had experienced “a tragic event within the Biscuits family.”

A statement from CEO & Managing Owner, Lou DiBella. pic.twitter.com/Uocm0juKb7 — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) August 28, 2019

Their opponent, the Chatanooga Lookouts, sent out a tweet as well saying “Our thoughts are with the entire Tampa Bay Rays and Montgomery Biscuits organizations.”

The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Montgomery Biscuits have announced that due to a tragic event within the Biscuits family the Lookouts are cancelling tonight’s games. pic.twitter.com/xZ58AfaVGY — Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) August 27, 2019

The Rays have also released a statement saying “Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way you can.”