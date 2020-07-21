Widow of former chief cries as pumper truck named in honor of late husband

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of a former Bay Minette Fire Chief were on hand as the department named their 2020 Ferrara Custom Firetruck after him. Former Fire Chief Jesse “Jiggs” Gregson, who spent more than 30 years with the department, passed away last year.

Gregson began his career as a firefighter in 1977 and worked his way through the ranks, serving as a lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and finally as Fire Chief from 2005-2008.

“Chief Gregson loved his department and his guys and was willing to help his city any way he could, he was always willing to lend a hand to help,” said Fire Chief Mike Minchew, who served under Gregson.

Photo: City of Bay Minette

“After retirement Jiggs was still coming by the fire department to check on the guys just to see how things were going,” Minchew said. In addition to being one of “best pump operators around, Minchew said that Jiggs was also a great person and friend to all and is very missed at the station. “We, as a department, cannot thank Chief Jessie Gregson enough for his leadership, knowledge and friendship.”

The new fire truck will replace two older trucks and “will be able to carry all the equipment that will be needed on just about any call that the department may respond to in and around our city,” Minchew said.

As you can see from the photographs, his Chief Gregson’s widow, Karen, was emotional as the truck was named after her late husband.

