WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 6-year-old Jayson Edgar.

He is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Authorities say Jayson was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. in a park on the 2600 block of North Ash.

He was wearing a blue coat, grey and orange horizontal stripe shirt, blue sweat pants, and black and white velcro shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Jayson or see him call 911 immediately.