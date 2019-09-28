Why are we stuck in this hot and dry pattern?

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – If you live on the Gulf Coast, you might be wondering why we are stuck in this pattern of above-average temperatures and dry skies with little to no rain.

One of the meteorological reasons is that we have a large dome of high pressure over the southeastern United States. This keeps our weather clear and warm, while simultaneously keeping out things that change our weather patterns such as storm systems and cold fronts (much like a bubble).

This has been and will continue to be persistent through at least the next 7 days (see below). Starting next weekend, some long-range model forecasts show a shift in the pattern as the dome or ridge of high pressure finally breaks down, allowing cooler/more seasonable temperatures (shown in video above). However, this is still pretty far out and could still change. We will continue to analyze the model trends!

Temperature outlook for the next 6-10 days

Until this happens, or if it even does, the drought in our state will continue to worsen and the fire alert will most likely stay in affect. This is illustrated below. As of now, the whole state is under a fire alert, meaning it is illegal to burn fields, grasslands, and woodlands. For more information, head to this link from the Alabama Forestry Commission: http://www.forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Informational/News.aspx?Article=A0012

Currently, about one-third of our area is under a moderate drought, and this will most likely continue and worsen as this hot and dry pattern persists. This is also pictured below.

The fire alert in affect for the state of Alabama

Drought monitor for the News 5 area

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, today (September 28) will mark day number 112 above 90º in Mobile. The record number of days in Mobile is 116. They also report that we have broken or tied eleven records so far this year. One of these records is expected to be broken or tied today of 94º in Mobile. The record today in Pensacola is 95º, but will be harder to break.