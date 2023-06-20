ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Hammerhead sharks are seen circling boats this month at Perdido Pass in Orange Beach. It’s not what anyone wants to see, but this is their home.

“We have about 50 species of sharks in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Dr. Sean Powers.

Tiger sharks, bull sharks and blacktip sharks are all here, but in viewer video sent to us it’s 6 hammerhead sharks in shallow water, close together, drawing the most attention. Dr. Sean Powers, Senior Marine Scientist at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and a professor at the University of South Alabama, says this isn’t as common as you might think.

“Hammerhead sharks usually form these mass schools, but we only see that in like deep water coral reefs so to see them in the shallow water areas right off of Orange Beach is really amazing,” he explained.

Stingrays and smaller fish are drawing these sharks into cooler water, closer to shore in May and June each year. Dr. Powers says once the water temperature rises they tend to move to deeper parts of the Gulf.

“Sharks are really sensitive to temperature. They want it not too cold, not too hot. Once we hit late July and August it gets really hot and the sharks are going to have to be in that deeper, cooler water,” Dr. Powers said.

He tells us the term “shark” is intimidating to a lot of people, but he says hammerheads are rarely associated with any attacks. In most encounters their sandpaper-like skin could scrape you and their tail might knock you down. That’s why Dr. Powers urges you to observe from a safe distance.

“There’s really no documented fatalities from a hammerhead shark. There are a few reports of bites from hammerhead sharks, but since their mouth is underneath them you really have to work at them to get bit,” he added.

These hammerhead sharks can weigh about 170lbs. A great hammerhead is the largest of its kind, growing to 1,000lbs or more.

“Those will be way, way offshore when they get that big,” Dr. Powers said.

Dr. Powers knows not everyone wants to see them, but he says having a healthy shark population is a good thing. Having too many stingrays, for instance, would pose greater risks for swimmers.