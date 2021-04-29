WHO chief says poor nations gave 0.3% of shots

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

(AP) The head of the World Health Organization says more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally but 82% of them were given in high- and upper-middle-income countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says just 0.3% of all vaccines administered so far were given to people in low-income countries. Speaking at an online health conference hosted by Portugal on Thursday, Tedros called access to vaccines “one of the defining challenges of the pandemic” and said public health is “the foundation of social, economic and political stability.”