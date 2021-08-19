WHO Africa: COVID-19 booster shots make ‘mockery’ of equity

FILE — In this Monday, March 29, 2021 file photo South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, heads a government delegation on a visit to ASPEN Pharmaceuticals in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Health activists and vaccine equity campaigners in Africa have slammed Johnson & Johnson for exporting vaccines produced in South Africa to countries in Europe, which have already immunized a large proportion of their populations in addition to having a surplus of vaccines. (AP Photo,file)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The Africa director for the World Health Organization says rich countries’ decisions to roll out COVID-19 booster shots “threaten the promise of a brighter tomorrow for Africa,” and she warns that “as some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity.”

U.S. health officials on Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans. The WHO’s Matshidiso Moeti and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had warned against booster shots in recent weeks as less than 2% of the population on the continent of 1.3 billion people is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)