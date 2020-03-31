White House relies on statistical models to track the coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) – Like forecasters tracking a megastorm, White House officials are relying on statistical models to predict the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible. The public could get its first close look at the Trump administration’s own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing. High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have focused President Donald Trump’s attention. He’s dropped talk of reopening the country by Easter and instead called on Americans to stay home for another month and avoid social contact. Such models are a standard tool to control the spread of diseases.

