Wheelchair loses power, police officer pushes man to his home

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – A photo circulating social media is generating a lot of buzz this week. Evergreen Police Officer April Millender says she was running radar last Wednesday afternoon when she noticed a man needed assistance. The electric wheelchair he was in had lost power.

“The wheelchair was just inching and inching. He wasn’t going anywhere,” said Officer Millender.

The police officer pushed him from the hospital to his apartment nearby.

“He was really grateful. He said he was almost in tears,” said Millender.