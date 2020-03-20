What’s Working: ‘Good morning Saraland!’ Local principal provides motivational videos online

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — “Good morning Saraland, ” said Dr. Stan Stokely, in his morning video on Saraland Elementary School’s Facebook page. Stokley has sent out videos every morning during the last four days to students at Saraland Elementary School. Saraland Elementary, like all schools in Alabama, is not in session due to the coronavirus concerns.

Stokley’s daily messages involve the ABC’s : Academics, building your body, and cleaning. He’s encouraging students to complete their academics, get exercise, and make sure they help their parents with chores. He suggests chores like dusting, cleaning the sink, and sweeping the floor. When it comes to exercise, he suggests “riding your bike,” and not to eat every snack in the house.

Facebook comments have poured in from all over the country since Stokley started posting his daily message. Many parents say he is helping to keep a sense of normalcy and calm some anxiety.

Great job, Dr. Stokley!

LATEST STORIES