What’s Working: Divers talk trash and mean it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, many of us enjoy our pearly white beaches here along the Gulf Coast, but one local group is concerned about what is under the water. They are diving in, to tackle the trash problem in Northwest Florida waters.

The group is called The Divers Down Pollution Project. This group is only a year old. It started with just three guys who wanted to clean up the waterways and has grown to hundreds of people. Members of the group scuba dive to pick up trash. The group picked up 35,000 pounds of trash this year.

WKRG News 5 was there as they collected 200 pounds of trash in 40 minutes in the water outside Harbor Docks restaurant.

They are concerned about the effect trash has on sea life, specifically plastic. Plastics are broken down into microplastics that fish eat. These microplastics are harmful to us when we eat seafood.

‘What we are doing is slowing down the spread of microplastics before they reach human beings, ” dive,r Brennan Wehrhahn said.

Volunteers with the Divers Down Pollution Project believe they are making an impact in cleaning up the waterways.

“There is a lot of trash out there. We know this is the beginning of the movement. We need thousands of people, millions to get up there and pick up trash, ” Thomas Larrison said. “We will stop when there is not a piece of trash in the water, which means we are never gonna stop.”

The group has an event this weekend, July 17, at the Legendary Marina and Yacht Club. To visit more, visit them on facebook.