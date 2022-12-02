MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some school children in Mobile received a special honor. They were chosen to decorate the Alabama state Christmas tree in Washington, D.C. The students attend Barton Academy. Barton is the only Alabama school chosen to draw ornaments for the America Celebrates Ornament Program. There are 58 trees representing every state and U.S. Territory. School children from around the country decorated ornaments for all the trees. The trees all circle the giant National Christmas Tree.

Barton Academy selected eighteen drawings out of the entire school to be hung on the tree, feet away from the national tree outside the White House. Students were tasked with drawing a picture of what makes their state beautiful. The students selected scenes like the Mobile skyline, The U.S.S. Alabama, a lighthouse, an Alabama river, a black bear, a camellia (state flower), the Monarch butterfly, and a space shuttle (Huntsville Space and Rocket Center). Nearly 200 students drew pictures, and judges from Barton decided with 18 would go on the tree.

An Alabama river

Downtown Mobile

Iron Bowl tradition





Alabama’s Black Bear

Gulf Coast Beaches

The Space and Rocket Center

U.SS. Alabama

“What was neat is how excited they were for each other. That was great,” art teacher Christy LeGros said. LeGros says she’s amazed at the talent these Middle/9th graders School students have.

The students were excited to learn their work would be showcased on a national stage.

“I was really surprised, super proud of myself. It was incredible because nothing has ever happened like this to me. Nothing of mine has made it to Washington, D.C.,” student Ria Amtha said.

“I am very proud of it that it got this far,” student Therese Mulroy said.

Alabama’s tree





All of the state trees surround the National Tree.





CBS is broadcasting the National Tree Lighting on December 11th, at 7PM.