What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. Office holiday parties are tricky in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dancing, drinking and fancy dinners are out. Many companies are foregoing parties altogether, deciding instead to send staff gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities that employees choose. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

What is closed on Christmas Day?

Government offices

U.S. Post Office – No mail service

Malls

Public transportation – Operating on holiday schedules, check ahead

Trash pickup – No trash pickup, check with your provider for holiday schedule

Most grocery stores, including Publix

What places are open on Christmas Day?

Domino’s (select locations)

McDonald’s (select locations)

Sonic

IHOP

Waffle House

Denny’s

Starbucks (7am-1pm)

Rite Aid

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories