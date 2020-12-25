What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day?

What is closed on Christmas Day?
Government offices
U.S. Post Office – No mail service
Malls
Public transportation – Operating on holiday schedules, check ahead
Trash pickup – No trash pickup, check with your provider for holiday schedule
Most grocery stores, including Publix
What places are open on Christmas Day?
Domino’s (select locations)
McDonald’s (select locations)
Sonic
IHOP
Waffle House
Denny’s
Starbucks (7am-1pm)
Rite Aid
