What’s Happening: Mask hoarders rebuked, Olympics delay eyed

A man wearing a mask commutes in a train decorated with a poster showing Miraitowa, the official mascot of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BERLIN (AP) — As more countries report cases of the new coronavirus, people are being asked to stop hoarding masks and athletes are being advised to refrain from high-fives.

These are some of the latest developments Tuesday:

MASK HOARDERS REBUKED

Mask hoarders, take note. The head of the World Health Organization says there’s been a “severe and increasing disruption” to the global supply of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves because of hoarding. “We can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting our health workers”, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization. Panic buying of masks and hand sanitizer has been a problem in several countries. In France, the government is requisitioning current and future supplies of masks to ensure they are available for virus patients and care givers. In the U.S., officials moved to ease the shortage of masks by giving health care workers the OK to use an industrial type of respirator mask designed to protect construction workers from dust and debris.

US CENTRAL BANK CUTS BENCHMARK RATE

Amid worries that spreading virus could trigger a recession, the Federal Reserve unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate. Just last week, several Fed officials had said they saw no urgent need to cut rates. But Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says there’s since been a broader spread of the virus. “We saw a risk to the economy, and we chose to act,” he says.

EYES ON THE OLYMPICS

Japan’s Olympic minister says the country’s contract to hold the Tokyo Games only specifies the event has to be held during the year 2020. Seiko Hashimoto’s response to a question in the upper house of parliament implies the Summer Olympics could be held later in the year. But the International Olympic Committee pushed back at the idea, issuing a statement expressing its commitment to Tokyo Games “taking place from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.”

NO MORE NBA HIGH-FIVES

Deflating news for NBA fans hoping for an autograph or a high-five from their favorite players: In a memo to players, the league is recommending they avoidsuch contact to reduce the risk of getting sick. The memo also included reminders on general best practices to reduce the spread of germs, like staying home when feeling ill. The advice comes after health officials in some parts of Europe advised against handshakes and cheek-kissing.

BRITAIN PUBLISHES PLANS AS UKRAINE, GIBRALTAR REPORT FIRST CASES

In a worst-case scenario, Britain warned millions could be infected and that retired doctors and nurses could be called back to work. The plans come as Ukraine reported its first case — a man who recently arrived from Italy. At the other end of the continent, Gibraltar also reported its first confirmed case, a patient who recently returned to the tiny overseas British territory from Italy.

AS VIRUS SPREADS, POLLUTION EBBS

As airlines cancel flights and employees work from home, measures to contain the virus are leading to clearer skies in China. The country has closed factories and curtailed travel, resulting in a noticeable reduction in emissions. Researchers in Finland, say China’s carbon emissions were 25% lower in the four weeks following the end of the Lunar New Year holiday compared with the same time last year. Experts say the trend is unlikely to hold.

___

Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreakand https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak