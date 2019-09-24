What’s happening in northwest Florida: Sept. 23 -28

Music, football, seafood and a huge adoption event for rescue animals are making news in northwest Florida this week.

What are you doing for lunch Tuesday? Why not grab a brown bag and head to the Pensacola Opera for some free opera music? It’s part of the Brown Bag Opera series. Tuesday’s performance is from noon until 12:45 at the opera location at 75 S. Tarragona Street. Admission is free. For more info, check out their website. And, even more music Tuesday night on Pensacola Beach when the band Mass Konfuzion takes the stage for Bands on the Beach. The free concert is from 7-9. Friday, one of Northwest Florida’s largest, most popular events comes to town.

It’s the three day Pensacola Seafood Festival at Seville Square Park. You’ll find some of the area’s best seafood, arts and crafts, and entertainment. The festival opens at 11 on Friday and Sunday and at 10 on Saturday. Saturday may be a great day to fall in love… at the Fall in Love Mega Adoption Event. More than 20 animal rescue organizations will be at the Pensacola Fairgrounds hoping to match a rescued fur-baby with just the right family. Head to the fairgrounds on Mobile Highway from 10-4.

Also Saturday, the UWF Argonauts Football team takes on Mississippi College at Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.