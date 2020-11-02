What you need to know if you’re voting in person Tuesday in Alabama

Tuesday is the general election, and because of COVID-19, voting is going to look different than it has in the past.

Secretary of State John Merrill says more than 300,000 Alabamians have already cast their ballots through absentee methods.

For those heading to the polls in-person, Merrill says that all 1,980 polling sites throughout the 67 counties in the state will be open. When you head over to a polling site you need to have your ID with you ready to present. Masks are recommended and if you’re wearing one, you’ll be asked to pull it down for a moment in order to confirm your identity.

Merrill says the polling locations are being prepped to be as clean as possible so that voters feel comfortable.

“You will be welcomed by our poll workers who will be wearing masks, who will be wearing latex and non-latex gloves. Hand sanitizer will be everywhere disinfectant spray, disinfectant wipes will be there and all of those polling sites will have been sanitized before voters arrive.”

If you or someone you know has tested positive for COVID-19, you have the option to request an emergency ballot. Monday is the last day to apply for one of those. The voter can designate a person to submit their application on their behalf, receive the voter’s ballot and return the completed ballot to the absentee election manager. Completed ballots must be returned by noon on Election Day, November 3.

LATEST STORIES