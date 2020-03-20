What you need to know about Pantry’s emergency food distribution Tuesday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry is holding an emergency food distribution Tuesday, March 24, in the midst of economic and other struggles due to COVID-19.

Any Baldwin County family in need of food is welcome, but you’re asked only to come if it’s absolutely necessary.

“We are asking the community, if you have food in your pantry or in your refrigerator, please don’t pick up. Wait for future distributions,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. “Allow us to provide food to Baldwin County residents who are having trouble purchasing food during these difficult times.”

The distribution will be a drive thru setup to minimize contact and follow CDC guidelines.

Families are asked to bring documentation proving they live in Baldwin County, a picture i.d. and – patience.

“We’ll ask for patience of the entire community because we know unfortunately the traffic will be backed up, that people’s patience will run out,” Servos said. “But please know that we are here to provide food and help.”

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

