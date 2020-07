NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Saints quarterback room became even more dynamic this offseason after trading up to draft Tommy Stevens in the 7th round, signing Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston to a one year deal, and extending Drew Brees and Taysom Hill’s contracts.

New Orleans offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says Hill’s role heading into training camp will be no different than last year.

