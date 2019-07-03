What are the Mysterious “Yellow Arches” on the Mobile River?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several viewers have asked what the large yellow arches are on the Mobile River. They can be seen from the Causeway and the Bayway from a large distance away and have been a mystery to the people of Mobile and surrounding communities.

News 5’s Caroline Carithers did some research on what they are.

The arches, that are technically a lift, are located at Epic Alabama Shipyard LLC, formerly BAE Systems Southeast Shipyard. This lift is owned by a company called Versabar, based out of Houston, that specializes in heavy lift solutions. According to Versabar website, this contraption is technically the VB 10000, which is composed of a double truss that is mounted on two barges. The VB 10000 is used for platform installations, decommissioning, and ship repair. With the lift capacity being 7,500 tons, there is not much that this system cannot do. There is also a large claw-like structure on the body of the VB 10000 that is used for sub-sea salvage operations, while keeping divers safe. Epic Shipyard is providing maintenance service to this vessel and it is positioned on the dry dock at the shipyard. No other dry docks in the area are positioned in a way that allows them to handle this unit in a safe manner.

