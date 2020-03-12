The Wharf Boat and Yacht show postponed

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers have decided to postpone the Wharf Boat and Yacht show. Organizers tell WKRG News 5 that they are looking for new dates, hopefully in the next 30-45 days. WKRG News 5 will keep you updated.

