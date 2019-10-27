West Mobile residents clean up after storm

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service now confirming two EF-1 tornadoes hit Mobile County Friday.

One of the two confirmed tornadoes touched down in the Spring Brook Farms neighborhood. Some were still cleaning up as they were still trying to understand what happened.

“I’m still trying to process it,” said Blaine Young.

Video captures the moment an EF-1 tornado tore through a neighborhood in West Mobile off Johnson Road.

“It just seems so surreal,” said Donald Young.

Many were cleaning up the destruction, while they processed what had happened.

“It kind of hit me so hard,” said Blaine.

Blaine had just gotten home from school. He says he saw a severe weather alert but didn’t think anything of it until his step-brother came running in.

“Yelling to everyone to get in the closets,” he said.

Surveillance video shows the moment the storm hit. “I heard a really loud whooshing sound,” said Blaine.

In the video, you see a trampoline roll across the street into Young’s yard. The tornado had winds of 97 miles per hour, leaving behind a path of damage.

“I just never thought in my mind that a tornado was going to hit our neighborhood,” said Blaine.

No one was hurt in the storm.