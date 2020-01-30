Wells Fargo pulls Fla. scholarship funding over LGBTQ concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Wells Fargo has pulled support and another bank says it will stop donating millions of dollars to Florida’s private school voucher program after reports that some schools in the program discriminate against LGBTQ students.

Wells Fargo said in a statement the company values diversity and inclusion and opposes discrimination of any kind.

Fifth Third Bank said in a tweet Tuesday that it will stop participating in the program until the schools have more inclusive policies.

The decision comes after an Orlando Sentinel investigation found 156 private Christian schools with anti-gay views educated more than 20,800 students with tuition paid for by state scholarships. The report says 83 of those schools refused to admit LGBTQ students.

