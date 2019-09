MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE 11:12AM — Crews on scene tell News 5 a problem with one elevator caused the smoke odor. No fire was found and everyone was allowed to re-enter the building.

Original Story 10:55AM– Mobile Fire and Rescue crews are at Wells Fargo Downtown on St. Joseph St. for reports of smoke odor.

According to MFRD, the building has been evacuated and crews are working to find a source.