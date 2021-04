MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Well’s Fargo announced Thursday a $35,000 donation to the American Red Cross during WKRG News 5’s virtual telethon.

Multiple tornadoes touched down in north and central Alabama on March 25. The storms killed five people and injured dozens more.

The virtual telethon gives those on the Gulf Coast a chance to donate to our neighbors up North.

WAYS TO DONATE: