MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Do you think you are a singing sensation but cannot carry a tune? You can rock the house at the Fuse Project's first-ever Lip Sync Battle on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The event will be held at the Soul Kitchen Music Hall in downtown Mobile. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. General admission is $25.

Here is more information about the Fuse Project and where the proceeds for the event are going.